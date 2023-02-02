Also check out:
Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA, Financial) – Cable and media holding company Liberty Broadband declined amid worsening sentiment for its underlying cable business Charter. We believe the Liberty management team will successfully close the valuation gap at both underlying holding Charter and holdco Liberty Broadband, as we have seen sentiment on cable stocks shift many times over our decades at Southeastern. This remains a good business run by great partners.
From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.