Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) ( TSX:SPB, Financial) announced today that it expects to announce its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the close of North American markets on Thursday February 16, 2023.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be held at 10:30 AM EDT on Friday February 17, 2023. To listen to the live webcast, please use the following link: Register+Here. The webcast will be available for replay on Superior's website at: www.superiorplus.com under the Events section.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 890,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Capital Markets, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll-Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

