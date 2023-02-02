Also laying the foundation for building the next generation of integrations to Quorum’s DMS

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS:TSXV) (“Quorum” or the “Company”), a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that they have completed the rollout of Version 4.6 of the Nissan and Infiniti North America DMS integration. Version 4.6 provides all parties with a more reliable and complete dataset in all areas of the dealership's operations, provides the data required for ASR (Automatic Stock Replenishment) in Parts, and improves Nissan and Infiniti’s North America’s ability to conduct CSI follow-ups in service.



“The Version 4.6 specifications also lay the foundation for building the next generation of DMS integrations, which Quorum is excited to partner with Nissan and Infiniti on,” stated Maury Marks, President and CEO of Quorum. “This project aligns well with our strategic initiative of expanding our OEM integrations and partnerships across North America.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, including:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol QIS. For additional investor information, please visit www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

