CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 PRESTON AVENUE SUITE 500 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA 22902-5096

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.33%), AAPL(3.60%), and ABBV(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,636-share investment in NYSE:MOH. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $339.69 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Molina Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $297.22 per share and a market cap of $17.36Bil. The stock has returned 9.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molina Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 11,301 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/26/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $144.43 per share and a market cap of $456.07Bil. The stock has returned -52.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-book ratio of 11.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 27,289 shares in NYSE:TTC, giving the stock a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.94 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, The Toro Co traded for a price of $109.67 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 18.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-book ratio of 8.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 37,197 shares in NAS:IBKR, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.70999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Interactive Brokers Group Inc traded for a price of $78.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $8.09Bil. The stock has returned 20.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 13,363-share investment in NYSE:GTLS. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.62 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $125.44 per share and a market cap of $5.34Bil. The stock has returned 6.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

