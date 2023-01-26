DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 TOWN CENTER SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $1.30Bil. The top holdings were CVX(2.78%), AZO(2.58%), and RS(2.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 62,822 shares of NAS:HAS for a total holding of 373,294. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 01/26/2023, Hasbro Inc traded for a price of $64.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.85Bil. The stock has returned -30.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hasbro Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 15,645 shares of NYSE:CSL for a total holding of 78,110. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.3.

On 01/26/2023, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $240.74 per share and a market cap of $12.45Bil. The stock has returned 9.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 150,000-share investment in ARCA:SH. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.98 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.35 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned 3.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AJRD by 54,237 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.52.

On 01/26/2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $56.27 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned 53.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-book ratio of 8.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BALY by 99,986 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.95.

On 01/26/2023, Ballys Corp traded for a price of $19.84 per share and a market cap of $937.66Mil. The stock has returned -44.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ballys Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.