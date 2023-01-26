DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $349.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.11%), GOOGL(7.13%), and UBER(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 133,309-share investment in NYSE:XPO. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.69 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, XPO Inc traded for a price of $38 per share and a market cap of $4.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPO Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 34,000 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.05 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.55 per share and a market cap of $41.21Bil. The stock has returned 5.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a price-book ratio of 4.76.

DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 16,929 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 01/26/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $358.17 per share and a market cap of $163.97Bil. The stock has returned -28.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-book ratio of 11.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.50 and a price-sales ratio of 9.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 72,290-share investment in NAS:HZNP. Previously, the stock had a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.06 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $113 per share and a market cap of $25.81Bil. The stock has returned 30.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.71 and a price-sales ratio of 7.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 65,400-share investment in NAS:MCHP. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.88 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $76.13 per share and a market cap of $41.87Bil. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-book ratio of 6.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

