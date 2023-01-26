CADINHA & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $448.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.41%), FCX(6.35%), and COST(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CADINHA & CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CADINHA & CO LLC bought 188,507 shares of NAS:CHKP for a total holding of 191,207. The trade had a 5.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.78.

On 01/26/2023, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $128.44 per share and a market cap of $16.11Bil. The stock has returned 7.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-book ratio of 5.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CADINHA & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HUBB by 62,280 shares. The trade had a 4.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.84.

On 01/26/2023, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $228 per share and a market cap of $12.24Bil. The stock has returned 24.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CADINHA & CO LLC bought 325,530 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 331,574. The trade had a 4.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 01/26/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.93 per share and a market cap of $263.49Bil. The stock has returned 4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-book ratio of 11.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CADINHA & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BHP by 266,432 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.24.

On 01/26/2023, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $70.76000000000001 per share and a market cap of $254.22Bil. The stock has returned 35.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CADINHA & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GWW by 25,745 shares. The trade had a 4.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $564.36.

On 01/26/2023, W.W. Grainger Inc traded for a price of $559.85 per share and a market cap of $28.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.W. Grainger Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-book ratio of 12.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

