ARS Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $752.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.06%), FCX(4.97%), and RTX(4.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARS Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARS Investment Partners, LLC bought 38,812 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 54,214. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.41.

On 01/26/2023, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $403.76 per share and a market cap of $62.85Bil. The stock has returned -28.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ARS Investment Partners, LLC bought 71,736 shares of NAS:MRNA for a total holding of 75,246. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.51.

On 01/26/2023, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $193.07 per share and a market cap of $74.17Bil. The stock has returned 26.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ARS Investment Partners, LLC bought 241,888 shares of NYSE:CMC for a total holding of 251,888. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.85.

On 01/26/2023, Commercial Metals Co traded for a price of $53.21 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned 57.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Commercial Metals Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 59,114 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/26/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.86 per share and a market cap of $2,246.53Bil. The stock has returned -10.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 44.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 564,239 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Biohaven Ltd traded for a price of $19.14 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.84 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.44.

