GREENLEAF TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 745 stocks valued at a total of $7.90Bil. The top holdings were SYK(60.79%), IVV(8.46%), and IEFA(1.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREENLEAF TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREENLEAF TRUST bought 1,727,249 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 2,878,074. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 01/26/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.1 per share and a market cap of $26.79Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

GREENLEAF TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 171,575 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.93.

On 01/26/2023, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $252.95 per share and a market cap of $95.72Bil. The stock has returned 2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 234,428 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.38 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.22 per share and a market cap of $19.57Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GREENLEAF TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 43,274 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 01/26/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $349.73 per share and a market cap of $332.31Bil. The stock has returned 47.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-book ratio of 32.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.49 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GREENLEAF TRUST reduced their investment in ARCA:RAVI by 192,746 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.93000000000001.

On 01/26/2023, FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund traded for a price of $74.774 per share and a market cap of $904.77Mil. The stock has returned 0.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

