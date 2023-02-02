Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. ( CVCO) will release earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: February 3, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

