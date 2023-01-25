Daewoong Pharmaceutical submitted NDA for its global new drug Fexuclue in 11 countries, only 1 year after approval in Korea

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023

"Expected to change GERD drug market landscape"

  • Application for product approval of Fexuclue, a new drug for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), has been completely submitted to Colombia, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia
  • NDA submissions in 11 countries completed in the shortest time among K-pharma new drugs... accelerating expansions into $1.61 billion market

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Fexuclue (active ingredient: Fexuprazan) is attracting attention as a game changer in the global gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) treatment market as it applied for approval in 11 countries across the world within one year after approval in Korea.

Daewoong_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

The company said on the 25th that it recently submitted a new drug application (NDA) for Fexuclue, a GERD drug, in Saudi Arabia. With this application, Daewoong completed NDA applications in 11 countries around the world in one year after securing permission for Fexuclue in Korea.

According to the 2021 data of IQVIA Global MIDAS, a pharmaceutical market research firm, the cumulative anti-ulcer drug market in 11 countries where Daewoong Pharmaceutical has submitted product approvals is estimated to be worth $1.61 billion (2 trillion won). The 11 countries in which the company has thus far submitted applications for Fexuclue approval include Brazil, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia.

Daewoong has also completed the submission of NDA for all four Latin American countries (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile) that signed out-license agreements in 2021, and submitted an NDA to Vietnam to further accelerate its advance into the Asian market.

Based on the recent achievement to make a partnership with 15 countries, the company plans to further accelerate its global expansion for the growth of its blockbuster new drug. First of all, it plans to apply for product approval in 30 countries across the world by 2025 and launch in 100 countries by 2030. In particular, it won product approval in the Philippines in November last year for the first time in the world, and this year it will submit an application for product approval to advance into China, which has grown into the world's largest anti-ulcer drug market beyond the United States with a market size of $3.53 billion (4.37 trillion won) as of 2021.

Fexuclue Tablet is a new drug for GERD officially launched by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in Korea in July last year and is a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) drug. By improving the drawbacks of existing proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), it binds to the proton pump without activating gastric acid and quickly and stably inhibits the secretion of gastric acid. There are two indications it has secured so far: treatment of erosive GERD (40 mg) and improvement of gastric mucosal lesions in acute and chronic gastritis (10 mg). In particular, Fexuclue is the only P-CAB drug for gastritis indications in Korea. The compound patent expires approximately in 2036, with extension potential.

Seng-ho Jeon, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said, "The fact that Fexuclue completed applications for approval in the most countries in such a short period of time after approval among new drugs developed in Korea proves our cumulative know-how and ability to develop global new blockbuster drugs. Along with the sequential expansion of overseas approval and launch, we will accelerate not only the expansion of indications through the promotion of multifaceted clinical trials but also but also diversify formulation to improve the value of product."

Daewoong Pharmaceutical is conducting phase 3 clinical trials for additional indications for maintenance therapy after treatment of erosive GERD and prevention of ulcers caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and also commenced on clinical trials for eradicating Helicobacter pylori. In addition, it is preparing to expand its lineup through the development of orally disintegrating tablets and IV formulations (injections) for patient convenience.

favicon.png?sn=CN92407&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daewoong-pharmaceutical-submitted-nda-for-its-global-new-drug-fexuclue-in-11-countries-only-1-year-after-approval-in-korea-301731095.html

SOURCE Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN92407&Transmission_Id=202301252008PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN92407&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.