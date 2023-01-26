Independent Wealth Network Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $146.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(8.49%), CAT(4.33%), and SPYG(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 31,193 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.27 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $11.75Bil. The stock has returned 7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought 21,783 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 46,711. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/26/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.16 per share and a market cap of $18.83Bil. The stock has returned 2.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

During the quarter, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought 13,600 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 34,377. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.83.

On 01/26/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.78 per share and a market cap of $27.68Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 20,384-share investment in ARCA:UUP. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.91 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $27.36 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned 7.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 7,247-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.34 per share and a market cap of $41.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

