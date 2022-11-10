TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) ( NYSE:BLK, Financial) today announces additional information regarding the termination of the following fund (the “Terminating Fund”) that was announced on November 10, 2022.



Fund Name Ticker iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD

The units of the Terminating Fund were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 18, 2023. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with this termination of the Terminating Fund (the “Termination Proceeds”) were determined on January 25, 2023 and are as follows:

Fund Name



Final Distribution (CAD) Post-distribution net asset value

per unit (CAD)



Termination Proceeds per unit (CAD)



Income per unit Capital gains per unit iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) $0.07993 – $15.187972 $15.267902

Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds (including the final distribution) on a pro rata basis and in the currency shown in the table above and no further action is required by unitholders.

The proceeds of termination will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on or about February 1, 2023, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Reem Jazar

Email: [email protected]





