STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Jennifer Allerton, Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on April 27, 2023 in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Anna Magnusson (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman.

Stockholm, January 26, 2023

Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

Contact
Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager,
+46 (0) 70721 1008
[email protected]

