PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will exhibit industry-leading products and capabilities at SPIE Photonics West, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth #4805 (Hall D, Exhibit Level), and at BiOS Expo Jan. 28-29, part of Photonics West, in Booth #8320 (Hall F, Exhibit Level North). Coherent will showcase its broad portfolio of products and technology innovations that are enabling a wide range of applications in industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent thought leaders will present at industry events, workshops, and technical sessions.

PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • 10 W HyperRapid NXT 266 nm picosecond lasers: The industry’s first laser-based solution capable of ablating a microscopic channel around OLED displays, maximizing the active area of the display.

  • 150 W Monaco infrared lasers: The lasers output more than double the power and pulse energy of existing configurations, enabling high-precision cutting of large glass panels in very high volumes to produce large OLED screens.

  • 50 W pump laser diodes: The industry’s first commercially available 50 W pump lasers, enabling high-power industrial fiber laser designs with fewer pump laser diodes.

  • 905 nm triple-junction edge-emitting semiconductor lasers: The lasers efficiently emit up to 100 W of optical power in nanosecond pulses. The lasers are qualified to the stringent JEDEC JESD22-A10x standard for industrial applications.

  • Diffractive optical elements (DOEs) for high-power industrial lasers: The DOEs leverage a proprietary nanoimprint technology and design simulation tools to achieve very high optical efficiency and extremely uniform laser beams in kilowatt-class industrial lasers.

PRODUCT DEMONSTRATION

Test and Measurement: WaveShaper 4000B and WaveAnalyzer 200A (Booth #4805)
Coherent will demonstrate spectral shaping using a WaveShaper 4000B Programmable Optical Processor and a WaveAnalyzer 200A Portable Optical Spectrum Analyzer. The instruments enable temporal shaping of ultrashort laser pulses in medical and micromachining applications.

INVITED PRESENTATIONS AT INDUSTRY EVENTS

Product Demonstration: Materials and Components for Laser Systems
Presenter: Geoff Shannon
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m. PST
Demo Area 1, Hall ABC (Exhibit Level South)

Panel Discussion: Quantum Marketplace and Solutions for Deployed Quantum 2.0
Panelist: Marco Arrigoni
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m. PST
Quantum Stage, Hall A Lobby (Exhibit Level South)

Co-Packaged Optics and Silicon Photonics for Datacenter Applications
Presentation title: CPO opportunities and challenges: A transceiver implementer’s perspective
Presenter: Vipul Bhatt
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m. PST
Expo Stage, Hall DE (Exhibit Level)

3D Sensing for Consumer Applications
Presentation title: Lasers for advanced sensing in consumer electronics
Speaker: Gerald Dahlmann
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:20 p.m. PST
Expo Stage, Hall DE (Exhibit Level)

WORKSHOPS

Solid-State Laser Technology (Course SC752)
Presenter: Norman Hodgson
Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PST
InterContinental Hotel, Russian Hill

Industrial Ultrafast Lasers for Microprocessing and Applications (Course SC1285)
Presenter: Norman Hodgson
Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST
InterContinental Hotel, Russian Hill

INVITED PAPERS

High-concentration large-mode-area Tm-doped double-clad fiber for high-efficiency capable of operating beyond 2.1 µm (Invited Paper 12400-20)
Presenter: Clemence Jollivet
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 4:40-5:10 p.m. PST
Room 203 (Level 2 South)

Advanced optics for laser additive manufacturing: F-theta lenses for laser powder bed fusion (Invited Paper 12412-18)
Presenter: Adam Argondizzo
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11:10-11:40 a.m. PST
Room 215 (Level 2 South)

Spatial tomography of light resolved in time, spectrum, and polarization (Invited Paper 12425-30)
Contributing author: Greta Light
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:15-4:45 p.m. PST
Room 312 (Level 3 South)

Sub-micrometer structuring of surfaces with deep-UV lasers (Invited Paper 12409-43)
Contributing authors: Ralph Delmdahl, Max Fischer
Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:40-11:10 a.m. PST
Room 208 (Level 2 South)

CONFERENCE PAPERS

Multijunction lasers for LiDAR applications (Paper 12403-3)
Presenter: Philipp Staudinger
Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:00-9:20 a.m. PST
Room 205 (Level 2 South)

Ultrafast laser sources for non-linear imaging: Review of the latest technology (Paper 12384-27)
Presenter: Mantas Butkus
Monday, Jan. 30, 1:30-1:45 p.m. PST
Room 303 (Level 3 South)

How lasers support the climate roadmap by enabling zero-carbon fusion reactors (Paper 12409-20)
Presenter: Ralph Delmdahl
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9:00-9:20 a.m. PST
Room 208 (Level 2 South)

High-power fiber optic cable with pre-aligned integrated sensors for high-speed process monitoring (Paper 12414-14)
Presenter: Mats E. Blomqvist
Thursday, Feb. 2, 9:20-9:40 a.m. PST
Room 211 (Level 2 South)

SBS suppression with high beam quality by selective multimode excitation in fiber (Paper 12400-50)
Contributing author: Peyman Ahmadi
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2:20-2:40 p.m. PST
Room 203 (Level 2 South)

ADDITIONAL UPCOMING TRADE SHOWS

  • SEMICON Korea, Seoul, Korea, Feb. 1-3, 2023
  • MD&M West, Anaheim, California, Feb. 7-9, 2023
  • Southern Manufacturing & Electronics, Farnborough, U.K., Feb 7-9, 2023, Booth M200

A full list can be found on the events page of our website.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

