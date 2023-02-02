VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), a leading provider of TVs and sound bars in America, today announced a suite of updates to its TV user interface and mobile app to help its customers easily navigate the many choices available in streaming today. With the brand-new VIZIO AutoUpdate and redesigned VIZIO Mobile app, millions of VIZIO TV owners now have faster access to their favorite apps, movies, and free streaming options.

VIZIO’s first-announced AutoUpdate of 2023 provides easy-to-navigate shortcuts for select VIZIO TV owners with a brand-new Quick Menu, WatchFree+ Mini Guide, and Recent Apps row. The freshly redesigned VIZIO Mobile app for iOS and Android extends the time-saving features to smartphones, with quick access to voice controls, simple content discovery features, one-button access to WatchFree+, and streamlined subscription-management tools through VIZIO Account.

“At VIZIO, the customer experience has been and always will remain the primary focus of everything we do,” said Kaitlyn Collins, VP of Product Marketing for VIZIO. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional value with our products, even beyond the original purchase. By delivering new features and capabilities to VIZIO users with our free AutoUpdates, we amplify the value of our TV lineup.”

Quick Menu: Fresh. Fast. Simplified.

Simply press the Menu or Gear Icon button on your VIZIO remote to get our cleanest, fastest menu ever. Adjust picture settings, pair your Bluetooth headphones for private listening on compatible models, activate or disable closed captioning subtitles, and access your full menu of in-depth settings in a slick, modern, and intuitive interface.

WatchFree+ Mini Guide: Information Without Interruption

Just press left on your VIZIO remote while watching VIZIO WatchFree+, which now features more than 260 channels and over 6,000 movies and shows, all for free. This will bring up the new WatchFree+ Mini Guide on the left-hand side. The Mini Guide lets you scroll through programming on other WatchFree+ channels without interrupting your viewing experience.

Recent Apps: Quickly Launch the Apps You Love the Most.

There’s a new addition to the “Apps and Inputs” row on the VIZIO Smart TV home screen, so you can get to your favorite apps faster. Selecting the “Recent Apps” icon brings up a list of your most recently used apps, letting you continue yesterday’s binge session with no delay.

VIZIO Mobile: Total Control is a Tap Away.

The newly redesigned VIZIO Mobile app makes it even easier to control your entire VIZIO entertainment experience, subscribe to popular streaming services, take advantage of special offers, browse favorite apps, and discover movies and shows – all in one place.

VIZIO Mobile key features and updates include:

Voice Control: The push-to-talk feature, now available on the app remote screen, allows for easy navigation of the vast catalog of supported apps and free channels using simple voice commands. Launch your favorite apps, movies, and TV shows with VIZIO Voice.

The push-to-talk feature, now available on the app remote screen, allows for easy navigation of the vast catalog of supported apps and free channels using simple voice commands. Launch your favorite apps, movies, and TV shows with VIZIO Voice. Effortless Discovery: VIZIO Mobile provides one-click access to entertainment discovery features such as promoted premieres, streaming apps, free content, and seasonal programs directly on the mobile remote.

VIZIO Mobile provides one-click access to entertainment discovery features such as promoted premieres, streaming apps, free content, and seasonal programs directly on the mobile remote. Fast Access to WatchFree+: Enjoy one-button access to 260+ free channels and 6,000+ on-demand shows and movies.

Enjoy one-button access to 260+ free channels and 6,000+ on-demand shows and movies. Launch Apps: Open apps on your device to display on the TV screen and create personalized app lists to launch your favorites with ease.

Open apps on your device to display on the TV screen and create personalized app lists to launch your favorites with ease. Device Control: Power your VIZIO devices on and off, adjust volume, change inputs, turn on closed captions, set a sleep timer, and control your home-entertainment experience right from your mobile device.

Power your VIZIO devices on and off, adjust volume, change inputs, turn on closed captions, set a sleep timer, and control your home-entertainment experience right from your mobile device. Browse Movies and TV Shows: Access VIZIO’s comprehensive catalog of entertainment across multiple streaming services and free channels.

Access VIZIO’s comprehensive catalog of entertainment across multiple streaming services and free channels. Manage Subscriptions: Use VIZIO+Account to subscribe, manage, and pay for subscription services and take advantage of special offers. This month’s featured offer comes from STARZ. For a limited time, VIZIO users can subscribe to the STARZ streaming service for only $5 a month for three months using VIZIO Account.

“The redesign of our highly rated VIZIO Mobile app is a direct reflection of our commitment to deliver the best user experience for millions of users who start their entertainment journey with VIZIO on their smartphones,” said Steve Yum, VP of Product Management at VIZIO. “VIZIO Mobile has everything you need to control your VIZIO TV, plus additional features that extend the value of VIZIO products across the board.”

VIZIO Mobile is available for download free on Google+Play and in the App+Store.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

