Xos Promotes Jessica Savage to Vice President of Service and Distribution

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Trucking industry veteran to lead service, parts, distribution, and customer experience teams

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has promoted Jessica Savage to Vice President of Service and Distribution. Ms. Savage will oversee the service, distribution, and customer experience teams, which are responsible for Xos’s aftermarket sales, service, and warranties strategy, parts catalog and system, and client services.

“I’m thrilled to continue growing on our successes at Xos and building a world-class service, distribution, and experience team, focused solely on our customers,” said Ms. Savage. “Our customers and distribution partners are the heart of Xos, and I look forward to furthering our relationships with them this year.”

Ms. Savage has over twelve years of experience working in the trucking industry and most recently served as the Director of Distribution for Xos where she was responsible for building out the Company’s dealership and distribution network. Prior to Xos, Ms. Savage held sales leadership roles at Mack Trucks and Navistar. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at DePaul University for the Center for Sales Leadership. Concurrently, Ms. Savage serves on the planning committee of the Women of Xos employee resource group.

“Jessica has been an integral part in Xos’s success with dealers and partners and is the perfect fit to take on this new role,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos. “I look forward to seeing our service and distribution teams grow to new heights this year under Jessica’s leadership.”

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

Xos Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
[email protected]

Xos Media Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczNjk5NSM1Mzc1NzA5IzIxOTQyNDI=
Xos-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.