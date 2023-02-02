Travelers Europe Names Peter McConnell Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Travelers Europe today announced that Peter McConnell has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Gent. McConnell will report to Matthew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Europe, and oversee the financial management of Travelers’ European operations. He will also assume a position on the UK subsidiary’s Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/

pete-mcconnell-headshot-1.jpg

Peter McConnell has joined Travelers Europe as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Peter is a proven leader with a distinguished track record in the insurance industry, and we’re pleased to have him join the team,” said Wilson. “With his significant expertise and years of experience in insurance brokerage, financial management and operations, Peter will no doubt be an asset as we continue to focus on our long-term growth ambitions.

“We would also like to thank Mike Gent for his service over the past 25 years,” Wilson added. “He helped us to expand our business in Europe while strategically positioning us for the future, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

McConnell’s more than two decades of industry experience include serving for the past 16 years in a variety of senior finance roles at WTW. Most recently, he was the Global Director of Finance for the Risk and Broking segment. Before that, he held a number of senior roles supporting the company’s strategic growth priorities in specialty and retail businesses across the International and European geographies. Peter began his career in the Insurance and Investment Management Assurance division of PwC.

“As demonstrated by its strength and steady growth in the European market, Travelers truly has a differentiated client offering,” McConnell said. “It’s an honour to be joining Matthew and the rest of the leadership team at this exciting time in the company’s journey.”

Travelers has operated in Europe for decades in both the general insurance market and through Lloyd’s. Travelers Insurance Company Limited offers business insurance, bond and specialty insurance, and risk management services. Travelers Syndicate 5000 at Lloyd’s underwrites specialist and complex business classes, including marine, global property, power and utilities, accident and special risks, aviation and energy. Visit Travelers.co.uk for more information.

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005741r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.