Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on February 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:SBH, Financial) (“the Company”), the leader in professional hair color, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on February 2, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss first quarter financial results.

A copy of the press release announcing the first quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on February 2, 2023, on the Company's website sallybeautyholdings.com%2Finvestor-relations. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (877) 226-8143 (International: (234) 720-6981) and reference the access code 756778# or follow this link to the live webcast sallybeautyholdings.com%2Finvestor-relations. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on February 2, 2023, starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time until February 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access may be dialed from the United States by using (866) 207-1041 or from international locations by using (402) 970-0847 and referencing the access code 7232209. In addition, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com%2Finvestor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L’Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sallybeautyholdings.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005291r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005291/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.