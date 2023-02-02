Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack

32 minutes ago
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. ( CLMB) has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.

A leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb provides proven technologies that enhance organizations’ security preparedness, providing high assurance for their IT infrastructure. With CYREBRO as part of its offerings, Climb is adding top-of-the-line cybersecurity protection to ensure fast and efficient responses to cyber threats and their mitigation.

Features of the CYREBRO channel program:

  • Iron-clad double digit margin protection for registered opportunities
  • A simplified deal registration process
  • Using preferred distributors to enter opportunities on partners’ behalf, allowing them to focus on growing their business
  • Marketing collateral and market development funds (MDF)
  • Lead generation content support
  • Access to CYREBRO generated leads

“We look forward to working with a variety of partners who will leverage our SOC Infrastructure within their respective markets to generate new revenues,” said CYREBRO Global Channel Vice President Nader Soudah. “CYREBRO’s focus on its partners will ensure that participants gain leads to expand and build a cybersecurity service business around our unrivaled offering in the marketplace."

Climb Channel Solutions will bring the SOC infrastructure solution to CYREBRO’s network of value-added resellers in North America to accelerate its channel plan and better support partners. CYREBRO’s new 100% channel model enables partners to provide a state-level managed SOC to SMBs and enterprises alike without the associated complexities, high cost and resources of developing a SOC in-house.

“Partnering with CYREBRO to provide an exceptional real-time SOC solution to resellers in the IT channel is a critical and necessary step Climb needs to fill out our cybersecurity stack," says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "We are proud to offer a product that is sure to not only quickly and efficiently mitigate cyber threats but will also provide users a single point of incidents and prioritization through an intuitive cloud user interface.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. ( CLMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Elevate IR
Sean Mansouri, CFA
T: 949-200-4603
[email protected]

About CYREBRO

Having pioneered the first online managed Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO enables channel partners to provide a state-level managed SOC to SMBs and enterprises alike, ensuring fast and efficient responses to cyber threats and their mitigation. End customers benefit from a first-of-its-kind, complete SOC Infrastructure offering with advanced 24/7/365 capabilities, including threat intelligence and hunting, forensic investigation, and incident response. Headquartered in Israel, CYREBRO's leadership combines decades of deep cybersecurity expertise together with monitoring, investigations and top-level incident response capabilities.

To learn more, please visit www.cyrebro.io.

For more information, please contact:
Josh Turner
Si14 Global Communications
[email protected]
Mobile: +1-917-231-0550

GuruFocus Screeners

