Bread+Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced a multi-year co-brand credit card agreement with the New+York+Yankees, one of America’s most iconic sports franchises. Launching prior to the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, the New York Yankees Mastercard will reward loyal fans for their purchases with exclusive benefits.

Cardholders can earn 5% back on all purchases made at Yankee Stadium concessions and shops, 3% on dining, gas, rideshare and transit, and 1% on all other purchases. Bread Financial worked with the New York Yankees to understand its fans’ preferences, interests and motivators to develop a rewards program, Pinstripe Rewards, which will launch in tandem with the card. Cardholders can redeem their earned points for game tickets and exclusive experiences like access to alumni dinners, stadium tours, pre-game meet and greets, memorabilia and much more.

The New York Yankees will leverage Bread Financial’s digital capabilities, including in-stadium QR codes, so fans can quickly and easily apply for the card. Once approved, fans can immediately add the card to their digital wallets to begin saving and earning rewards at the game.

“Bread Financial is proud to be working with the New York Yankees by providing this unique co-brand credit card offering that will help drive fan engagement, loyalty and sales for their organization while also delivering a highly compelling value proposition for its cardholders,” said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer, Bread Financial. “We are so pleased to extend our credit and loyalty products to one of the world’s most recognized and respected sports franchises and look forward to delivering a compelling offering that excites their fans on and off the field.”

"The New York Yankees are excited to leverage the expertise and insight of Bread Financial, which can offer our fans a customized and straightforward credit card experience,” said Michael Tusiani, SVP of partnerships, New York Yankees. “Additionally, the rewards and benefits program associated with the New York Yankees Mastercard is sure to be a win for fans both inside and outside of the Stadium.”

About Bread Financial™

Bread+Financial%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Through its Comenity-branded financial services, Bread Financial also offers credit and savings products to consumers.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 6,000+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the New York Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

