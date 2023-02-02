NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE), a curator, developer and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space announced today that it has executed a "Letter of Intent" to acquire Nanosthetic Corp. ("Nanosthetic"), a biologics company that manufacturers products sold and marketed by Emergent subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics. The combined entities intend to operate a "Cleanroom" after obtaining FDA clearance for products providing the ability to do clinical trials, testing, and creation of pharmaceutical grade products. A pharmaceutical cleanroom is a controlled environment where pollutants like dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles are filtered out to provide the cleanest area possible. Most cleanrooms are used for manufacturing products such as electronics, pharmaceutical products, and medical equipment.

Sandy Lipkins, the Managing Member of Nanosthetic is the former CEO of BioTherapeutic Labs Corp. ("BTL"), an FDA registered life sciences company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of cutting-edge anti-aging, aesthetic, muscle-skeletal, wound care, and hair loss therapy products. BTL committed itself to the advancement of products and therapies utilizing human biologics to their fullest potential. BTL manufactured its products in a cGMP compliant facility, specializing in the production of aseptic umbilical cord-derived products for regenerative therapies. Nanosthetic's new proprietary sterile processing techniques produce products which are endotoxin and microorganism free, while maintaining the structural integrity of the tissue(s). The transaction is subject to due-diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and a commitment after closing of funding to purchase equipment and construction of the cleanroom.

Sandy Lipkins, Managing Member of Nanosthetic stated, "The team at Nanosthetic has spent the last year in R&D on both product development and on the regulatory side to produce a novel cosmetic that does not exist yet, that has not been seen in this market. With the experience of Jim Morrison and his outstanding team we will create a market that has been woefully underserved until now."

Jim Morrison, Former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent stated, "Since taking over as CEO of Emergent I have been very focused on two goals; to find synergistic companies that EMGE can acquire or merge with, that help the company accelerate the top line and to evolve Emergent into a company that is vertically integrated in the natural health, and regenerative wellness space. The Nanosthetic union does both. Nanosthetic absolutely makes Emergent a vertically integrated 'biologics company' and will result in additional revenue from the Evolutionary Biologics division, right out of the gate. Additions like The Wholistic Company and Integrity Wellness have built a strong portfolio that Emergent will bring to market in 2023."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness. I will also utilize Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitterand Linkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

