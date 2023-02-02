Winning Brands GestureTek Division Brings Production, Admin and Sales into Integrated Location

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) and its new GestureTek Division www.GestureTek.com, www.GestureTekHealth.com will operate from its new headquarters location beginning February 2023. The facility in Toronto's Don Mills area at 179 Bartley Drive will combine production, administration, sales and storage in a single location for the first time.

The site rendering below depicts the facility in Spring 2023 following completion of signage work. The move by GestureTek to a new headquarters is both practical and symbolic. 2023 marks the commencement of GestureTek operations as a division of Winning Brands, following GestureTek's recent acquisition.

The combined Winning Brands GestureTek organization has launched a fresh outreach to the global market for GestureTek's patented gesture recognition and control of digital display systems that operate via hand and body movements. The new facilities will have a purpose-built showroom to illustrate the diversity of applications for GestureTek systems. GestureTek headquarters will be 24-hour limited access controlled for security, and will not serve "retail" or "drop-in" traffic. Instead, it will be the heart of GestureTek's confidential tech planning and testing operations for the next generation of GestureTek products.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS GESTURETEK

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech segment that aims to control digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture recognition and control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".

Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Winning Brands Administration Eric Lehner, CEO

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8, [email protected]

GestureTek Business Enquiries Vincent J. Vincent, CEO and Erol Vekil, President

+1 416-340-9290, [email protected]; [email protected]

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

