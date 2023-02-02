First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and First Foundation Bank (“FFB”), reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2022.

The detailed earnings report and investor presentation can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ff-inc.com%2Ffinancials%2Fquarterly-results%2Fdefault.aspx.

At 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, the President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott F. Kavanaugh, and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Naghibi, of First Foundation will host a discussion of the Company’s financial results and performance and provide an update on recent activities.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the link below:

First+Foundation+Q4+Earnings+Webcast. The call can also be accessed by dialing in using the following toll-free number, 800-267-6316 and conference ID, FFWMQ422.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005208/en/