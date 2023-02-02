NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced their participation in the Channelchek Takeaway Series from the J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be broadcast Thursday, January 26, starting at 10:00 EST.



The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is considered to be the most important healthcare investment symposium in the industry, connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community. Noble Capital Markets’ equity analysts and investment bankers attended the conference and sat down with various c-suite executives. For the Channelchek Takeaway Series, Noble’s analysts are unpacking what they learned at the conference and talking to a selection of c-suite executives in the healthcare space.

Steven M. Fruchtman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova, provides a corporate overview, then takes questions from Noble’s Senior Analyst Robert LeBoyer.

The event will be broadcast starting at 10:00 am EST on Thursday, January 26. Investors can attend the Channelchek Takeaway Series virtually at no cost. Registration details are available on Channelchek.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China. Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also planning a combination trial of narazaciclib with estrogen blockade in advanced endometrial cancer, as well as its clinical study in additional indications.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase 2 program evaluating rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

