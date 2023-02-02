CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Heart Failure has published a detailed+guide1 to help clinicians transition from routine invasive endomyocardial biopsy (EMB) to a less invasive acute rejection monitoring protocol in clinical practice.

The publication1 reviews the clinical evidence for noninvasive surveillance, much of which evaluates the multicenter study data demonstrating the clinical utility of AlloMap® gene-expression profiling (GEP) and AlloSure® donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA). The authors also discuss the complementary role of GEP and dd-cfDNA and review the data suggesting that the tests can be used together for effective noninvasive rejection surveillance in heart transplant patients.

“CareDx is very proud to have helped clinicians shift their reliance on invasive EMBs to non-invasive solutions for routine heart transplant surveillance. We’ve led the way by delivering an extensive body of clinical evidence in support of our HeartCare® testing services, AlloMap and AlloSure,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “I am delighted to see the publication of the JACC: Heart Failure guide on the heels of the new International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation guidelines2 that support the routine use of both GEP and dd-cfDNA.”

Key Highlights:

Rejection surveillance using GEP and dd-cfDNA, such as AlloMap and AlloSure is noninferior to endomyocardial biopsy.

The use of multimodal solutions including GEP to assess immune quiescence and dd-cfDNA to identify graft injury, offers a robust strategy for the surveillance of heart transplant recipients.

AlloSure and AlloMap have been tested and validated for acute rejection surveillance in numerous multicenter studies.

Non-invasive surveillance indicators of rejection can precede pathological rejection diagnosis.

“Much innovation has occurred over the past decade and there is strong evidence for using noninvasive rejection surveillance. By using both GEP and dd-cfDNA, it is conceivable that transplant programs could perform noninvasive surveillance for a growing number of heart transplant recipients,” said Luise Holzhauser, MD, lead author, Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at University of Pennsylvania Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. “We are at the precipice of evolving to a new standard of care in heart transplant surveillance, from routine endomyocardial biopsies to noninvasive surveillance, using GEP and dd-cfDNA, and I am proud to have worked with a fantastic group of co-authors to develop this practical guide to help make this evolution possible.”

Since the introduction of AlloMap Heart in 2005 and AlloSure Heart in 2020 as part of HeartCare, many leading heart transplant centers across the U.S. have independently established their own HeartCare surveillance testing protocols in their clinical practice based on the extensive published literature and their own experience of the services’ clinical value. HeartCare is used in more than 90 percent of the nation’s heart transplant centers and in more than 1 in 2 newly transplanted patients.

