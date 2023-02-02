The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today unveiled Ti-Pure%26trade%3B+TS-1510, a highly efficient rutile titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) pigment designed to enhance processing performance in plastics applications, including polyolefin masterbatch. The enhanced processing performance of this grade unlocks up to 6%* lower net carbon footprint from the advanced pigment manufacturing process through masterbatch production when compared to traditional TiO 2 pigments while improving profits. Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 is the latest pigment launch within the company’s Ti-Pure%26trade%3B+Sustainability+%28TS%29+series, a new product family showcasing Chemours’ commitment to advancing societal, customer, and business+segment sustainability goals.

Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 was developed to address customer challenges and improve their production rate and processing. Chemours innovated a novel technology to produce this pigment with enhanced material bulk density to address these issues while improving profits and the processability of masterbatch.

The Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 innovations provide a wide range of benefits to masterbatch producers*:

Up to 12.5% processing energy reduction for plastic processing, which provides cost savings through efficiencies in processing, enabling less energy use

for plastic processing, which provides cost savings through efficiencies in processing, enabling less energy use Improved line productivity enables up to a 30% increase in compounding; this allows for asset flexibility for increased production and sales or capital avoidance

this allows for asset flexibility for increased production and sales or capital avoidance Smaller package size due to higher bulk density means a 50% reduction in package height , reducing storage space and warehouse cost

, reducing storage space and warehouse cost Superior pigment properties provide easier and more complete unloading with faster feed rates

Increased flowability drives efficiencies in energy and labor

drives efficiencies in energy and labor Enhanced handling through low dusting leads to cleaner production areas, minimized pigment loss, and reduces dust collection system maintenance

leads to cleaner production areas, minimized pigment loss, and reduces dust collection system maintenance Packaging designed for ease of recycling and reduced material usage

“At Chemours, our customers’ needs drive our approach to innovation. The introduction of Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 reflects our commitment to developing new products that advance the state of the industries we serve,” said Cherie Stancik, Product Development Manager, Plastics Segment – Titanium Technologies at Chemours. “In developing this innovative TiO 2 grade, we assessed the chemistry and pigment design of the new product, as well as its performance in plastics applications, to deliver a solution with multifaceted benefits. There are currently no TiO 2 plastics grades of comparable properties or extensive benefits in the open market today, and we’re confident that the introduction of Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 will create lasting value for our customers.”

The new level of processing efficiency enabled by Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 will help Chemours’ direct and downstream customers reduce their environmental footprints individually and improve sustainability for the plastics industry. For masterbatch producers, Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 enables energy and labor efficiencies that lead to a lower carbon footprint than traditional TiO 2 pigment. In addition, to further advance the product’s sustainability, Chemours is delivering Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 in packages designed to be recycled or reused.

“The development of Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 is an example of how we strive to be our customers’ thought partner and innovation resource, helping address their challenges, working together to optimize their processes, and collaborating on their next great offering to deliver sustainability value for our shared planet,” said Cristiana Borrelli, Director of Technology – Titanium Technologies at Chemours. “In our pursuit of becoming the most sustainable TiO 2 enterprise in the world, it’s important to help our customers and the plastics industry advance their goals by enabling them to create more efficient, durable, and safe plastics products. Ti-Pure™ TS-1510 is a great addition to our TS product series specifically designed to advance sustainability across the value chain, and we’re excited to bring it to the market.”

*Results may vary based on process parameters. Calculations are based on both laboratory and trial data.

