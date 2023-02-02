OpGen subsidiary Ares Genetics announces granting of key patent in China

1 hours ago
  • Patent covers the identification and diagnostic use of genomic variants for the diagnosis of antibiotic resistant bacteria
  • The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted patent ZL 201680044780.7

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. ( OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, and OpGen subsidiary, Ares Genetics (Ares), which strives to become a leader in bacterial genomics and AI-powered prediction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), announced today the granting of a key patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

The patent with the number ZL 201680044780.7 is titled “Genetic resistance prediction against antimicrobial drugs in microorganism using structural changes in the genome” and describes the invention of a computer implemented method for the identification of genetic variations associated with antibiotic resistance (AMR) in bacteria. The claims of the granted patent cover the use of bioinformatics to determine in a first step genomic differences between bacteria susceptible to antibiotic therapy and strains that are antibiotic resistant, and to identify in a second step those variants associated with AMR using statistical correlation methods. The patent further protects the use of the invention to diagnose an infection of a patient with pathogens potentially resistant to antibiotic therapy.

AMR infections are on the rise globally and currently lead to approximately 1.57 million deaths1 per year due to otherwise treatable infections for which the causative pathogen no longer responded to antibiotic therapy. “The inappropriate and ineffective use of antibiotics is both a widespread problem in patient care and a leading driver of the silent AMR pandemic,” says Dr. Arne Materna, CEO of Ares. “We believe there is an urgent need for new diagnostics to detect AMR outbreaks, particularly for healthcare associated infections, and to identify individually effective antibiotic regimen in order to reduce transmissions, improve patient care, and ultimately curb the spread of AMR. We are pleased that claims of the granted patent cover the identification and diagnostic use of genomic variants associated with AMR, and we welcome the decision by the Chinese patent office as we believe it underscores the strategic value of our IP portfolio.”

OpGen believes that bacterial whole genome sequencing (WGS) is becoming the method of choice for detecting and controlling healthcare associated outbreaks. The detection of AMR based on genomic markers as outlined in the patent has the potential to expand the utility of WGS beyond outbreak surveillance into the realm of diagnostic applications to inform therapy.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, Md., U.S.A.) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s current product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction including ARESiss, ARESid, and AREScloud, as well as the Curetis CE-IVD-marked PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test kit.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding the granting of a patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) to OpGen’s subsidiary, Ares Genetics. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the success of our commercialization efforts, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, the continued realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, our ability to satisfy debt obligations under our loan with the European Investment Bank, the effect of the military action in Russia and Ukraine on our distributors, collaborators and service providers, our liquidity and working capital requirements, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, our ability to realize any anticipated benefits from the reverse stock split, including maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and attracting new investors, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
[email protected]

OpGen Press Contact:
Matthew Bretzius
FischTank Marketing and PR
[email protected]

OpGen Investor Contact:
Alyssa Factor
Edison Group
[email protected]

1 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02724-0/fulltext

Related Articles

