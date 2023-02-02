VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce a new partnership between Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology Netherlands and Passcreator by Fobi that will enable brands to enhance customer communications and boost loyalty.

PASSCREATOR WALLET PASS PLATFORM OFFERS OPPORTUNITY TO DRIVE ENGAGEMENT AND MEET CUSTOMERS WHERE THEY ARE

Mobile wallets are rapidly growing in popularity with 3.4 billion smartphone users who have downloaded a wallet pass so far. With research from Fobi revealing that 93% of wallet passes are never deleted, the total number of mobile wallets in use is projected to increase to more than five billion by 2026. Through the Passcreator Wallet Pass platform, Fobi offers a scalable SaaS digital wallet solution that can be used to distribute membership and loyalty cards, promotions, and tickets directly to customers’ mobile phones.

With digital wallet passes built on Passcreator by Wunderman Thompson, brands can now directly contact customers anytime and anywhere with push notifications and real-time content, storing dynamic membership information all with a single solution. The wallet pass capabilities will improve the customer experience, boost acquisition, and increase retention rates as a nimble and agile complement to a brand’s existing mobile app. This approach empowers customers to be able to choose their channel of choice when communicating with a brand.

“Passcreator offers a unique way to communicate with consumers via their mobile, without the cost of app development,” states Paul de Groot, Solutions Director at Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology Netherlands. “Thanks to our partnership with Passcreator, we can now help brands leverage digital wallet technology to better engage customers and build stronger relationships with them.”

Wunderman Thompson experts can help brands build dynamic wallet passes in Passcreator without the need for software development. As a white-label solution, brands can change templates, add links, use imagery, and translate content into nearly 40 languages. The team can also assist brands with collating and analyzing information to gain greater customer insights that drive enhanced engagement.

Passcreator is GDPR-compliant and secure by design. It features open API documentation for simple integration and is both an Apple VAS Reseller and a Google Pay Partner.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “Wunderman Thompson is a key Channel Partner for us as they are one of the largest marketing agencies in the world and as a result of our joint Salesforce integration and our initial successful implementation with Scotch & Soda, this now opens up the door to a large pool of other tier 1 customers.”

For more information on how mobile wallet passes are transforming the future of customer engagement, read our blog post here.

This press release is available on the Fobi website.

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi please visit the download page.

About Wunderman Thompson

At Wunderman Thompson we exist to inspire growth for ambitious brands. Part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, our experts provide end-to-end capabilities at a global scale to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.

We are 20,000 strong in 90 markets around the world, where our people bring together creative storytelling, diverse perspectives, inclusive thinking, and highly specialized vertical capabilities, to drive growth for our clients. We offer deep expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production, and technology.

In 2020, Wunderman Thompson launched Inspire, a proprietary global platform that explores what makes brands inspiring and what inspires consumers. Rooted in a rigorous, multidimensional research methodology, the platform identifies the qualities a brand must embody, the narratives it should weave, and the experiences it can design in order to spark people’s inspiration and culminates in an annual list of the Inspire Score Top 100 Most Inspiring Brands in the World.

Wunderman Thompson is a WPP agency (: WPP).

ABOUT FOBI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. We enable businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drive digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.