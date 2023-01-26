Polygiene Technologies can reduce environmental impact by one third

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2023

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene®, the global leader in antimicrobial and stay fresh technologies, has run a life cycle assessment showing that washing items of clothing less frequently can reduce environmental impact by one-third. The results of this trial show that by investing in garments treated with Polygiene StayFresh™, consumers can get the following benefits over the span of a year:

SAVE ENERGY

Up to 51 kWh

SAVE WATER

Up to 3800 liters of water

SAVE TIME

Earn back four free days of wasted time spent washing


Polygiene calls this Mindful Living™, a term coined by the brand to show how one person can make one positive and significant change to reduce their impact on the environment.

How the life cycle assessment works

Polygiene partnered with Sweco®, one of the leading European engineering consultancies, to conduct a life cycle assessment on the benefits of simply skipping one of two washes. In the study, three scenarios were evaluated with same baseline of 3x trainings per week, equating to 156 trainings per year and using a standard polyester t-shirt (120GSM 90% polyester 10% elastane). Scenario A included the shirt not treated and washed after every use, scenario B, treated with Polygiene StayFresh™ technology and washed after every use, and scenario C, treated with Polygiene StayFresh and washed only every 2nd time. A cradle-to-grave analysis technique, the assessment evaluated the environmental impact associated with all stages of the t-shirt's life.

A consumer will typically wear a garment once before washing it. This equates to about 50 washes before the garment reaches the end of its life. However, a t-shirt treated with Polygiene StayFresh means the garment stays fresher for longer. This powerful odor control technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria. Now the owner can confidently skip every second wash without worrying about bad odors from their t-shirt.

One less wash means saving on energy, water, CO2, time, and money - and the t-shirt lasts longer.

Choose Mindful Living

Heavy on both energy and resources, sport and fast fashion has a substantial environmental impact. Polygiene works with its partners to redefine product freshness, improve hygiene and achieve sustainability initiatives. We only have one planet - but one person can make a positive impact by choosing mindful living.

"Wearing garments treated with Polygiene StayFresh™ means less washing, more sustainable clothing, and longer-lasting, consumer-friendly products that are kind to the planet too," shares Polygiene CEO Ulrika Björk.

CONTACT:

Ulrika Björk, CEO, [email protected], +46 (0)70-921 12 75
Nick Brosnan, Global Marketing Manager, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO97538&sd=2023-01-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polygiene-technologies-can-reduce-environmental-impact-by-one-third-301731474.html

SOURCE Polygiene Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO97538&Transmission_Id=202301260725PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO97538&DateId=20230126
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.