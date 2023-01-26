BIO-TECHNE LAUNCHES THE MauriceFlex™ SYSTEM, ADDING cIEF FRACTIONATION CAPABILITY TO THE GOLD STANDARD MAURICE ASSAYS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the launch of its ProteinSimple-branded MauriceFlex™ during the WCBP conference in Washington D.C. MauriceFlex™ enables protein charge variant fractionation plus routine cIEF & CE-SDS assays, making it a unique multi-functional system that further streamlines protein characterization workflows.

In-depth characterization of protein charge variants is critical to identify post-translational modifications (PTMs), as some PTMs impact a molecule's therapeutic functionality. These variants need to be separated and collected for further analysis by biochemical and biophysical techniques. Capillary isoelectric focusing (cIEF) is the gold-standard for charge variant analysis, and MauriceFlex™ enables cIEF-based fractionation in the same day, precluding the need for method development, fractionation, and data bridging with ion-exchange chromatography (IEX) or other methods. MauriceFlex™ can run samples with urea, a feature that is missing in current capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry coupled methods. The MauriceFlex™ fractionation enables direct analysis of collected fractions without any mass spectrometry sample preparation for extended characterization. In addition, MauriceFlex™ provides great freedom and flexibility to a scientist by enabling routine cIEF and CE-SDS assays on the same system that can further characterize the charge variant peaks with fractionation and mass spectrometry.

At the WCBP conference, a major international biotech company presented their MauriceFlex™ data to evaluate the thermal degradation pathway of a therapeutic dual variable domain antibody called DVD-Ig™. They used MauriceFlex™ fractionation followed by MS characterization of the charge variant fractions to identify the modification(s) responsible for the thermal degradation.

"MauriceFlex™ enables our customers to understand their therapeutic molecule faster, improving their chances of reaching the market first," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "Our goal is to continuously simplify protein analysis for our customers so that they can proceed confidently and quickly across the different stages of drug development. MauriceFlex™, with its fractionation capabilities, lets scientists gather the data they need to make informed decisions much faster."

For additional information on MauriceFlex™, please visit: https://www.bio-techne.com/instruments/ice/mauriceflex

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)
Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected], 612-656-441

Bio_Techne__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG91684&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-launches-the-mauriceflex-system-adding-cief-fractionation-capability-to-the-gold-standard-maurice-assays-301730975.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG91684&Transmission_Id=202301260700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG91684&DateId=20230126
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.