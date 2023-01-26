PL Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were BANC(14.89%), EFSC(10.73%), and FRME(8.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PL Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HBNC by 338,664 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.49.

On 01/26/2023, Horizon Bancorp (IN) traded for a price of $15.42 per share and a market cap of $677.48Mil. The stock has returned -28.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Bancorp (IN) has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 250,000-share investment in NYSE:FHN. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.23 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.55 per share and a market cap of $13.18Bil. The stock has returned 44.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 120,068-share investment in NYSE:C. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.43 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.9 per share and a market cap of $100.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PL Capital Advisors, LLC bought 55,000 shares of NYSE:CMA for a total holding of 84,000. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.27.

On 01/26/2023, Comerica Inc traded for a price of $71.52 per share and a market cap of $9.37Bil. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comerica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PL Capital Advisors, LLC bought 103,800 shares of NAS:FISI for a total holding of 228,800. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.6.

On 01/26/2023, Financial Institutions Inc traded for a price of $23.85 per share and a market cap of $365.74Mil. The stock has returned -23.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Financial Institutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

