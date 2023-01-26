Barry Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(6.03%), FNDF(5.00%), and VYMI(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barry Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TOTL by 133,647 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.69.

On 01/26/2023, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $41.36 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -7.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC bought 63,849 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 236,245. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.83.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $64.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $5.61Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

During the quarter, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC bought 91,442 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 178,725. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.85 per share and a market cap of $75.48Bil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC bought 116,628 shares of ARCA:GDX for a total holding of 245,654. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.35.

On 01/26/2023, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $33.27 per share and a market cap of $14.06Bil. The stock has returned 6.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 19,274 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.08.

On 01/26/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $181.09 per share and a market cap of $57.41Bil. The stock has returned 4.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

