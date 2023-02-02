Antel to Trial VMware Telco Cloud Platform for their 5G Architecture

2 hours ago
Antel, the leading Mobile Operator in Uruguay, is working with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) for a use case driven trial using the VMware Telco Cloud Platform to support a Proof of Concept (PoC).

With the emergence of 5G, communications service providers (CoSPs) have the opportunity to develop new business models, and engage with a larger ecosystem of partners to deliver new and disruptive services that are more relevant in the digital world. This transformation requires a virtualized and containerized telco cloud architecture to modernize legacy networks.

CoSPs are selecting VMware’s horizontal multicloud platform for their implementations of 5G networks in South America. This cloud native architecture will help Antel gain operational efficiencies and bring services and innovation to market faster. Using this integrated platform will allow Antel to deploy new network functions on the same Telco Cloud architecture from core to RAN to edge, enabling the scale and agility needed to deliver services on the 5G network.

This PoC between Antel and VMware was made possible with the help of AT Innovando Juntos, a local partner; the three companies are working together to help Antel build a world class 5G network to support the growing demands of the consumer and enterprise customers in Uruguay.

Antel Uruguay has a steep history in implementing emerging technology to drive new service creation for strategic business development, improving logistics, and helping in the area of process improvement. Antel continues to push the boundaries of innovation and infrastructure deployment, being the first company to enable the first commercial 5G network in Latin America.(1) This PoC is the next milestone in their journey to build their commercial 5G SA network in the near future.

“To help with the rollout of 5G networks, VMware offers service providers a single platform to modernize their network infrastructure efficiently and cost effectively,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware is proud to be an existing partner of Antel, and we look forward to helping them successfully trial the VMware Telco Cloud Platform.”

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com%2Fcompany.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005184/en/

