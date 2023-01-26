Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(9.30%), AAPL(6.86%), and MSFT(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 28,570-share investment in NYSE:ANET. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.11 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Arista Networks Inc traded for a price of $121.54 per share and a market cap of $37.14Bil. The stock has returned 3.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arista Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-book ratio of 8.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.84 and a price-sales ratio of 9.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 12,281-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $104.44 per share and a market cap of $66.13Bil. The stock has returned -27.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.04 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The guru sold out of their 29,023-share investment in NYSE:RBLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.12 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $35.7 per share and a market cap of $21.45Bil. The stock has returned -45.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 50.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.95 and a price-sales ratio of 9.70.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,659 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/26/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.86 per share and a market cap of $2,246.53Bil. The stock has returned -10.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 44.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 3,069 shares in ARCA:SCHD, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.56 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $46.26Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

