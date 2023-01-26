BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 396 stocks valued at a total of $621.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.57%), MSFT(4.52%), and JNJ(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 45,418 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 01/26/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.73 per share and a market cap of $1,241.62Bil. The stock has returned -23.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 37,593 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/26/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $991.40Bil. The stock has returned -30.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-book ratio of 7.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 28,942 shares in NYSE:RJF, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.23 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $118.11 per share and a market cap of $25.53Bil. The stock has returned 23.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 53,612 shares in STU:K7X, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €32.94 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of €33.435 per share and a market cap of €60.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 24,191 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 01/26/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.22 per share and a market cap of $1,241.62Bil. The stock has returned -24.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

