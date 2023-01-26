Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were RBLX(7.06%), BSCN(4.88%), and SCHD(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 745,461-share investment in NAS:BSCM. Previously, the stock had a 7.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.16 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:RBLX by 208,959 shares. The trade had a 3.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.12.

On 01/26/2023, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $35.7 per share and a market cap of $21.45Bil. The stock has returned -45.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 50.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.95 and a price-sales ratio of 9.70.

During the quarter, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. bought 72,229 shares of ARCA:AOR for a total holding of 119,145. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.76.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $49.91 per share and a market cap of $2.30Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 162,120 shares in ARCA:CGGR, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.35 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Capital Group Growth ETF traded for a price of $21.725 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors, L.L.C. bought 28,062 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 45,061. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001.

On 01/26/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.55 per share and a market cap of $19.38Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

