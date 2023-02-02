SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. ( JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announces it has appointed Adam Campbell, a 15-year veteran in the jewelry space, to design the Adamas One-branded jewelry line, which will feature the Company’s lab-grown diamonds.



Mr. Campbell, who has enjoyed a robust career in fine jewelry and watches, has been utilized by the industry as one of the top consultants, promotional agents and public spokespeople for several of the world’s more recognizable luxury brands. His extensive knowledge has made him one of the most in-demand speakers, having been featured at over 150 seminars on the topic of exotic gemstones and fine jewelry. Currently he is the owner of a by-appointment-only bespoke jewelry office that services hundreds of clients globally with sales in both classic and avant garde diamond and exotic gemstone jewelry. He has done design for and/or promotional work for such recognizable brands as Cartier, Hublot, Chopard, David Yerman, Hearts on Fire, John Hardy, and Roberto Coin.

“Adam has long been a recognized presence in the fine jewelry and watch industry, and we are very fortunate to have him heading up our design team at Adamas One. Mr. Campbell will be creating a high-end luxury line of jewelry for us, of course he will be utilizing our superior lab-grown diamonds,” stated Adamas One CEO, Jay Grdina, “As we progress in the design and production of these pieces, we anticipate further updates.”

Mr. Campbell added, “The high quality and sheer beauty of the Adamas One lab-grown diamonds are an inspiration. I look forward to collaborating with the Adamas One team to create a beautiful and innovative line of jewelry that highlights the unique traits of these incredible stones.”

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection.™

