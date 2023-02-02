Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that it will host a moderated Q&A breakout session for investors at Perform 2023, its annual customer conference.

The investor breakout session will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The investor session will be a moderated Q&A discussion with key members of our executive team including Rick McConnell (CEO), Jim Benson (CFO), Bernd Greifeneder (Chief Technology Officer and Founder), Steve Tack (Product SVP), Steve Pace (Chief Revenue Officer) and Matthias Dollentz-Scharer (Chief Customer Officer).

A live webcast of the breakout session will be accessible here. Those interested in attending Perform in-person should email [email protected] for registration details. Virtual attendees can register through the Dynatrace Perform website here. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website here, and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

