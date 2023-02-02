McEwen Copper: Los Azules – Robust Assay Results

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Significant Drill Intercepts
237.2 mof 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu (AZ22173) 
373.9 m of 0.76% Cu including 96 m of 1.13% Cu (AZ22176)

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Copper Inc., 68%-owned by McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX), today reports rich copper values over attractive widths resulting from infill drilling at its Los Azules project. Los Azules is a large porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit with considerable growth potential, where its ultimate depth and lateral extents remain to be determined.

Table 1 provides a summary of the assay results for eight recent drill holes for copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag).

Highlights

  • Widespread mineralized magmatic hydrothermal breccias with intercepts such as 237.2 meters (m) of 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu in hole AZ22173.
  • Continuity of an Enriched mineral zone up to 300 m, true thickness.
  • Northern exploration hole AZ22174 targeting a deep geophysical anomaly intersected multiple copper-mineralized horizons including disseminated and veinlet-hosted primary copper mineralization and potassic alteration as deep as 1,100 m downhole, with assays pending.

Current Drill Program

Drilling resumed in October 2022. This season’s +75 holes and +25,000-meter program is designed to:

  • Increase drill hole density to upgrade the copper resource classification to measured and indicated to better understand the payback pit design.
  • Provide metallurgical, hydrological and geotechnical data to facilitate mine design.
  • Test for potential extensions of the resource to the north, south and at depth to determine how much larger the deposit could be.

Since October, some 11,900 m have been drilled from 46 holes.

“We have transitioned into 2023 with tremendous momentum, backstopped by 9 on-site drills, an active community engagement program and a fully staffed technical team advancing Los Azules towards feasibility,” commented Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper. “We are delivering a first-class technical evaluation on a copper deposit that will put Argentina at the forefront of critical metals production supporting worldwide electrification and a greener future for generations to come.”

Click here for full release and images: https://www.mcewenmining.com/investor-relations/press-releases/press-release-details/2023/McEwen-Copper-Los-Azules--Robust-Assay-Results/default.aspx

WEB SITE
www.mcewenmining.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

150 King Street West
Suite 2800, PO Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9

Relationship with Investors:
(866)-441-0690 Toll free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
[email protected]

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

Related Articles

