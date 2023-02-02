Neustar+Inc.%2C+a+TransUnion+company, has been named a winner in Juniper+Research%27s+Future+Digital+Awards+for+Telco+Innovation+2023. Neustar received a Gold Award for “Best Robocall Mitigation Solution” in the Security & Fraud Innovation category for its Enterprise Certified Caller (ECC) solution. Part of the Neustar Trusted Call Solutions suite, ECC enables enterprises to digitally sign and authenticate outbound calls with the highest possible attestation levels. By extending STIR/SHAKEN capabilities from the enterprise to the terminating service provider, ECC gives businesses more control over their outbound telephone numbers and allows them to work more closely with service providers to prevent fraud and call blocking of legitimate calls.

“We’re honored to have been recognized two years in a row by Juniper Research in the ‘Best Robocall Mitigation Solution’ category,” said James Garvert, senior vice president of communications solutions for Neustar, a TransUnion Company. “This year’s award honored our Enterprise Certified Caller service, which helps enable banks and other organizations to safeguard their customers by protecting against call spoofing attacks. Six out of seven calls are at risk for spoofing, which opens the door for account takeover fraud; a crime that’s costing consumers an estimated $12 billion each year.”

Neustar was also named a winner in Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022. Neustar received the highest accolade possible—a Platinum Award—for “Best Robocall Mitigation Solution” in the Security & Fraud Innovation category for its Branded Call Display (BCD) service.

Sam Barker, head of analytics and forecasting at Juniper Research, said, “As more and more service providers implement STIR/SHAKEN call authentication to protect enterprises and consumers from call spoofing and scams, legitimate business calls to customers may be blocked or marked as spam. Empowering businesses to digitally sign calls, instead of only service providers, is a critical step to strengthening the STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem. With Enterprise Certification Caller, Neustar is helping to close this “attestation gap” and extend the chain of trust from the enterprise to the terminating carrier – enabling end-to-end authentication to prevent spoofing.”

Since 2008, the Future+Digital+Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. Given the leading role that operators, serviceproviders, and their partners play at the heart of digital communication, the Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation recognize the best vendors and services in the fast-paced mobile telecommunications market.

For more information on ECC, visit home.neustar%2Ftrusted-call-solutions%2Fenterprise-certified-caller.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.home.neustar

