Vizient members provided access to full range of Blink’s industry leading products and services, helping advance EV adoption

Miami Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services and Vizient , the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, announced a national supplier agreement for the marketing and potential deployment of Blink charging stations and related services for Vizient members.

Vizient is the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country with a diverse membership and customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. The membership represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Blink is known for its flexible business models, competitive hardware costs, and commitment to customer service. Through the Vizient contract, Vizient members will have access to negotiated pricing to Blink’s host-owned and Blink-as-a-service business models to meet the diverse needs and challenges members face.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Vizient and be a valuable resource for its membership to provide access to Blink EV fast charging stations and services,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “Accessing the Blink network of EV chargers will provide valuable charging solutions for Vizient members, and we look forward to assisting them and providing the best in EV charging services.”

Through this agreement, Vizient members will also have access to leading edge EV fast charging technology with a full range of charger deployment configurations. This includes single and multiple cord pedestals, individual and paired wall-mount chargers, DC fast, multi-family charging stations, all operable on the proprietary Blink Network, a cloud-based tool that operates Blink EV chargers and their charging data. Terms have been pre-negotiated with Vizient allowing a member to take advantage of a streamlined purchase and deployment process.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

[email protected]