Twist+Bioscience+Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the shipments of the first products from its second manufacturing site, the Factory of the Future, in Wilsonville, Oregon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005354/en/

Shipment from Twist Bioscience's Factory of the Future in Wilsonville, Oregon (Photo: Business Wire)

“These initial shipments of Twist Oligo Pools and Gene Fragments are the start of what we believe will be significant capacity and revenue growth enabled by the Factory of the Future,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “As we continue to expand initial manufacturing from this new facility, we will add genes, with the same rapid turnaround time as that of South San Francisco. We are also working longer term toward new product introductions supported by the additional capacity that will allow us to tap into new markets, including the launch of fast genes, which we expect will offer significantly faster turnaround time for manufacturing genes.”

The Factory of the Future is a 110,000 square-foot facility in Wilsonville, Oregon. The size of the site allows for an assembly-line style manufacturing approach, where each machine is used for a singular purpose. The Factory of the Future is expected to double Twist’s manufacturing capacity. Twist also has access to an additional 100,000 square-feet to support future expansion.

Current turnaround times for Twist Bioscience products:

Clonal genes: starting at 10 business days

Gene fragments: starting at 5 business days

Oligo pools: starting at 5 business days

For more information about Twist products or to order, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twistbioscience.com%2Fproducts%2Fgenes.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding potential capacity and revenue growth enabled by the Factory of the Future, expected turnaround times, anticipated new product introductions, and the ability of Fast Genes to offer significantly faster turnaround time for manufacturing genes, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties relating to COVID-19; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of significant customers; the ability of Twist Bioscience to successfully integrate acquired companies, including Abveris, and to achieve expected benefits from acquisitions; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 28, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005354/en/