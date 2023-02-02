Alzamend Neuro to Present at Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Alzamend+Neuro%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Stephan Jackman, CEO of Alzamend, will be presenting at 10:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Jackman looks forward to highlighting Alzamend’s achievements this past year, including the completion of a Phase I study for AL001, initiation of a Phase IIA study for AL001, pre-investigational new drug (“IND”) submission for additional indications for AL001, and the IND submission for ALZN002.

Register to watch the presentation HERE.

Summary of Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Expected to reach over $727 billion by 2025, the biotechnology industry is showing consistent growth with over 6,500 biotech companies within the US and over 20,000 worldwide This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the biotechnology space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active biotechnology investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several biotechnology focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, bipolar disorder, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

