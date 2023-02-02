Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced it has received top scores and is a leader in the Ventana Research Customer Experience (CX) Management Value Index 2023 report.* Verint places in the top three overall vendors, is classified as Exemplary and is a Product Experience Leader. Verint is also named a Value Index Leader in the following categories: placing first in adaptability and second in manageability and usability.

Using the Ventana Research methodology and blueprint, software is evaluated in seven key categories that are weighted to reflect buyers’ needs based on the firm’s expertise and research. Through a thorough analysis of product and customer experience, the Value Index categorizes vendors into four classifications: Exemplary, Innovative, Assurance and Merit. This Value Index representation classifies vendors’ weighted performance in Product Experience and Customer Experience.

With this report, Ventana Research took a fresh look at what technology companies need to do to drive a better customer experience across the enterprise. The Value Index report provides a holistic view of CX technology including interaction handling across voice and digital channels and resource management as well as the insights and analysis these solutions provide. The firm recognizes that the CX market has undergone a significant evolution in recent years and that companies need to take a new approach in terms of how they evaluate that technology.

“Customer experience management has been poorly defined to date, precisely because the mix of components, users and use cases have been so diverse. The broad outlines are clear: A CX management suite is a product family composed of applications that are collectively organized to optimize customer interactions, experiences and profitability,” said Keith Dawson, principal analyst, Ventana Research. “Verint’s overall leadership stems from strong performances across both the Product Experience and Customer Experience categories.”

Ventana Research's definition of CX Management aligns with how Verint has built its platform. The Verint platform helps brands elevate the customer experience across the enterprise including contact centers, the back office and branch locations while supporting both voice and digital channels. With its open architecture, Verint’s platform enables companies to capture experiences and derive insights that can improve operational efficiency and elevate customer experience.

“We are honored to be included in the inaugural Customer Experience Management Index,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “Ventana Research recognizes that the Verint platform reaches beyond the contact center and includes components related to overall experience management, digital engagement, and workforce engagement.”

Visit Verint Customer+Engagement+Platform to learn more.

Download the Ventana Research Value Index on Customer Experience Management here.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

* Ventana Research Customer Experience Management Value Index 2023 report published December 2022.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005103/en/