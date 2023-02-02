Share the love with Verizon's buy one get one offer on select 5G phones and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine's Day is approaching and it’s time to share the love. Think outside of the box and get great deals on unique gifts including smartphones, watches, headphones, speakers, gaming accessories, chargers and more. Don't miss out on our limited time offers and shop now to find the perfect present for your special someone - all at a great price.

Buy one, gift another on us.
With select 5G Unlimited plan

  • Share the love. Buy one of our best 5G phones and get one on us when you activate a new smartphone line on select 5G Unlimited plans.1 Plus, get $400 when you switch two lines at verizon.com.2
  • Buy some of the best watches available, get a second as low as free. Get $180 off select smartwatches with trade-in.3
  • Get Razor Edge 5G for $5/mo., when you buy select 5G phone.4
  • Get Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $0/mo., when you buy a select Android phone.5

All you need is love. And accessories.6

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 Up to $799.99 device payment purchase w/1 new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan per phone req'd. $200 Verizon e-gift card per phone (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in of 2 lines. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value & of same manufacturer: Less $800 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Eligible on select models.

2 $399.99 device payment purchase per watch w/1 new watch line of service req’d. 2nd watch must be of equal or lesser value: Less $399.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR.

3 $399.99 device payment or full retail purchase on service plan req’d. Less $180 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

4 5G phone only: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d. Razer Edge 5G: $599.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req’d. Less $419.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

5 5G phone only: Up to $1919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req'd. Watch: $329.99 (40mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $329.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

6 Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply. Postpaid account in good standing required. Free 2-day shipping on orders $49+. Available for purchases placed on verizon.com for delivery within the U.S. only, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. In-Store Pickup: Available across the U.S. at participating Verizon Wireless stores; orders must be placed between 8 AM - 5 PM Mon - Sat, before 2 PM Sun. Subject to inventory availability.

Media contact:
Ashley Colette
[email protected]

