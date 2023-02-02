President and Chief Executive Officer of Cathay General Bancorp and Cathay Bank, Chang M. Liu, has been appointed by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to serve as a member on its Los Angeles Branch Board of Directors. Moreover, Mr. Liu has been elected as a California member director by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to serve a four-year term between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2026.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco represents the Twelfth District of the Federal Reserve System – the central bank of the United States. The Twelfth District comprises nine western states – Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington – plus the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a cooperatively owned wholesale bank helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunities, and improve lives.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to take on both of these new roles. I look forward to working with the San Francisco Fed and FHLBank San Francisco to help create new opportunities in the region and build strong communities,” said Mr. Liu

In addition to serving as a board member on the Board of Directors of Cathay Bank and its holding company Cathay General Bancorp, Mr. Liu’s directorship extends to serving on the board of directors of the Western Bankers Association, the Board of Advisors for the UCLA Anderson Forecast, the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer group, and the Foothill Family Service.

