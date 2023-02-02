EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE%3A+ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on EngageSmart’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.engagesmart.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.%2F. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

For investors and analysts wishing to participate in the call, the dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. The conference ID is ENGAGESMART, and the program title is EngageSmart Q4 2022 Earnings Call.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 94,500 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, Inc. (“Engagesmart”), EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: engagesmart.com+%0A

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx+%0A

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com%2Fnews%2Fdefault.aspx+%0A

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: twitter.com%2Fengagesmartinc, www.facebook.com%2FEngageSmartInc, and linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2FEngagesmart

