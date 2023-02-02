The College+for+Financial+Planning®—a Kaplan Company announces the introduction of Freedom Scholarships to be awarded to active duty U.S. military personnel and veterans to pursue professional designations, CFP® certification, and Master of Science degrees.

Awarded annually, Freedom+Scholarships are available to individuals who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces who show significant potential or have already achieved outstanding success in finance, financial planning, and/or financial analysis and show promise of being future industry leaders.

“The College created these scholarships to support military service members and veterans in pursuing their education goals in the financial services industry,” said Dirk Pantone, President of the College, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. “We believe the financial planning profession can benefit from the leadership and character that our armed forces develop in individuals. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for the freedom we enjoy in this country and it’s an honor for the College to support their educational and career development through this scholarship program.”

The value of the scholarships varies depending on the applicable program. The scholarships cover tuition for enrollment in the College's CFP® certification education, one of 11 professional designation programs offered, or Master’s of Science degree programs in personal financial planning or financial analysis.

Scholarship applicants must be a member of the U.S. Armed Forces or an honorably discharged veteran. Scholarships for a professional designation program do not require a prior degree. However, applicants for either a CFP® certification or master’s degree program scholarship must have a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution or the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree from an institution outside of the United States. Students who are currently enrolled in any education program or course through the College or who have previously been awarded a scholarship by the College are not eligible to apply. Additional requirements for the application are listed on the website.

Any questions and all communications regarding the scholarships can be directed to the CFFP Scholarship Committee at the following email: [email protected]

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders. None of the trademark holders are endorsed by nor affiliated with Kaplan.

About the College for Financial Planning

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning®—A Kaplan Company provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree, and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification, which is now the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential with more than 93,000 certified professionals.

In addition to its CFP® Certification Professional Education Program, the College also offers a master’s degree in personal financial planning and financial analysis, and professional designation programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry, with specializations ranging from asset management and retirement planning to sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investments. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 200,000 students have graduated from the College’s programs. For more information, visit www.cffp.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005217/en/