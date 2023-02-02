POTTERY BARN TEEN DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE HOME FURNISHINGS COLLABORATION WITH NONPROFIT ENVIRONMENTAL ORGANIZATION, SURFRIDER FOUNDATION

Pottery Barn Teen, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announces a collaboration with leading nonprofit environmental organization, the Surfrider Foundation. Since 1984, the Surfrider Foundation has been working to protect and preserve the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. What started as a group of surfers that came together to protect the beaches in Malibu, California, has grown into one of the largest coastal protection groups in the world. The organization’s focus of reducing plastic pollution, protecting the ocean’s ecosystems, and improving beach conditions for coastal preservation all highlight the Surfrider Foundation’s dedication to sustainability. With sustainability as a shared focus, Pottery Barn Teen and the Surfrider Foundation created a coastal-inspired collection of textiles, rugs and décor with eco-minded materials that are 100% sustainably sourced which is now available exclusively at Pottery Barn Teen.

“When approaching collaborations, we look for partners that share our core values and are standouts in their field. The Surfrider Foundation is extremely well respected for its ocean preservation and sustainability efforts,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Teen. “We joined forces to create a coastal-inspired collection that celebrates the ocean’s natural beauty and makes an impact, using recycled and eco-minded materials.”

Eco-minded materials used in designing this collection include: organic, recycled and sustainably-sourced resources. Bedding in the collaboration is 100% organic, certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and meets strict social and environmental standards. The collaboration rug is crafted from recycled plastic, derived from old fishnets to decrease ocean pollution and re-imagined into a bold blue and white pattern. The wood décor, including the wall art, uses sun-bleached, sustainably-sourced wood, lessening the environmental impact with responsibly-harvested materials.

"Pottery Barn Teen’s new Surfrider collaboration is a great manifestation of the beauty and inspiration provided by the ocean and an equally important reminder that we must all make an effort to protect the sea and resources we treasure," said the Surfrider Foundation’s CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen. “We are grateful for Pottery Barn Teen’s ongoing sustainability initiatives and commitment to supporting Surfrider’s ocean conservation efforts.”

To learn more about the collection and how to make a difference with the Surfrider Foundation, visit www.pbteen.com%2Fsurfrider. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnteen and @surfrider.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen's offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT THE SURFRIDER FOUNDATION

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

WSM PR

